Matthews accuses Degenkolb of poor sportsmanship

Reuters, ROMANS-SUR-ISERE, France

Australian Michael Matthews accused German rival John Degenkolb of being a poor sport after his angry reaction to being beaten in a sprint for the line at the end of a windy 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Team Sunweb rider Matthews won his second stage of the race after his teammates set a scorching pace at the head of the peloton to take the sting out of the challenge of points leader Marcel Kittel, who was dropped during the stage.

In the sprint to the line he edged out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), who clashed with Matthews as the riders came to a stop, accusing him of veering toward him on the high-speed dash for the line.

“He grabbed me by the neck. The officials saw that. I don’t know what they’re going to do about it,” Matthews who is second in the race for the green points jersey, behind Kittel, said. “It was not very sportsmanlike.”

Degenkolb gesticulated at Matthews as the pair crossed the line, appearing to indicate that he felt the Australian had pushed him dangerously close to the barriers.

Matthews disagreed.

“From my perspective I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I started my sprint and sprinted in a straight line. I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but that’s up to him.”

“If I had done anything wrong the race officials would have told me,” Matthews added.

Kittel, who suffered in the hot cross-winds that played havoc with the peloton, has 373 points in the green jersey race, with Matthews on 344.