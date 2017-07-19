Germany held by Sweden, Russia stun Italy

AFP, BREDA, Netherlands

Holders Germany on Monday were held to a goalless draw by Sweden, while underdogs Russia stunned Italy as Group B opened at UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

In Breda, Sweden picked up their first point in 12 competitive encounters with Germany, who have by won the European title six times in a row and eight times overall.

Earlier in Rotterdam, first-half goals from Elena Danilova and Elena Morozova handed Russia a surprise 2-1 win over Italy.

In a reprise of the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro last year, Germany kept Sweden under pressure in an uneventful first half, but they failed to create scoring chances against a solid defense.

Their dominance continued in the second half, with substitute Mandy Islacker the biggest threat. In the 65th minute, she flicked a low cross from Carolin Simon just past the post.

Sweden then demonstrated their strength on the counterattack, but Stina Blackstenius failed to deliver following a superb run as her weak shot was blocked by goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who also stopped Lotta Schelin’s breakaway effort two minutes later.

Seven minutes before the end, Islacker flicked a low pass from captain Dzsenifer Marozsan under the crossbar, but Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl cleared the ball over the crossbar.

“In the first half we had a little bit too much respect for Sweden, but we can be happy with the second half,” Marozsan said.

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage said she was happy with the result and “especially the way we defended.”

“It was a good start into this tournament, for us it has been crucial to get a good start,” she said.

In Rotterdam, Russia’s Danilova struck nine minutes into the game with a low shot from outside the penalty area that took Italy goalkeeper Chiara Marchitelli by surprise at her left post.

On 26 minutes, Morozova headed in Ekaterina Sochneva’s corner to give Russia a 2-0 lead, which Italy reduced through Ilaria Mauro’s 88th-minute consolation.

Russia’s high pressing kept Italy at bay and when that failed their 19-year-old goalkeeper Tatiana Shcherbak came to the rescue.

Shcherbak cleared a long-range left-foot blast from Marta Carissimi in the first half and then forced out a vicious long-range shot from captain Melania Gabbiadini.

Two minutes from the end, Shcherbak failed to react to a pass which Mauro barely touched and which ended up in the net, but she produced another superb save in stoppage-time, pushing Elisa Bartoli’s header onto the crossbar and the defenders managed to clear.