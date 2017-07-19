South Africa’s Du Plessis hails new ‘Kallis’ Philander

AFP, NOTTINGHAM, England

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Monday said Vernon Philander was on the way to becoming the “new Jacques Kallis” after his man-of-the-match display in a crushing 340-run win over England in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.

Philander was in fine form with both bat and ball as South Africa won with more than a day to spare.

He made valuable scores of 54 and 42 at No. 7, before taking 3-24 in 10 overs as England, chasing a huge 474 for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in what was their heaviest Test defeat, in terms of runs, at Trent Bridge.

Retired South Africa great Kallis was an outstanding all-rounder, scoring 45 Test centuries and averaging more than 55. The lively paceman also took 292 wickets at 32.65 and held 200 catches.

Philander, primarily a fast-medium bowler with a priceless ability to move the ball late, is some way off matching those figures — his highest score in 45 Tests is 74 — but 169 wickets at an average of 22.21 are proof of his potency as a bowler.

“He’s becoming the new Jacques Kallis the way he’s batting,” Du Plessis said of Philander after the Proteas leveled the four-match series at 1-1. “He’s a fantastic cricketer. When there’s something there [in the pitch], he’s probably the best in the world at doing something with it.”

South Africa altered the balance of their team after a 211-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s in London, a match Du Plessis missed following the birth of his first child, and the returning skipper was delighted by how Philander had embraced his enhanced role in Nottingham.

“We left a batsman out to play two all-rounders, with that comes extra responsibility,” the captain said. “With the promotion to No. 7, I backed his technique and he responded by getting crucial runs in this game. He stepped up to the plate.”

Philander and Chris Morris took two wickets apiece as they reduced an England top order featuring three left-handers to 72-4 before lunch on the fourth day.

Former England captain Michael Atherton, writing in the Times said: “England lost four wickets to some of the best fast bowling you will see.”

“Philander’s opening spell from the Pavilion End should be commissioned as a textbook offering for any seamer of medium pace on how to put top-order left-handers under pressure.” he wrote.

The 32-year-old Philander explained how he went about his work.

“With the moving ball here it’s difficult because you can’t just leave me, with the odd one nipping back,” Philander said. “I’m looking to attack off-stump consistently and that makes life difficult for those left-handers.”

“With the addition of Chris [Morris], our attack is even greater because we’ve got four seamers now,” he said. “It’s exciting to be part of it and to lead an attack.”