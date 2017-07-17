Hamilton wins his fourth British GP in uneventful contest

AFP and Reuters, SILVERSTONE, England

Lewis Hamilton yesterday won his home British Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel sustained a penultimate lap puncture that slashed his championship lead to a single point.

The Briton’s drive from pole to flag on an overcast afternoon was lonely, uneventful and dominant with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas finishing 14 seconds behind to secure the one-two.

Hamilton became only the third driver, after his late compatriot Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost, to win the British Grand Prix five times and the first to take four successive victories at Silverstone.

Romain Grosjean on Saturday risked the wrath of the stewards at the British Grand Prix when he hinted that their decision not to penalize Lewis Hamilton for blocking demonstrated double standards.

The Frenchman claimed he lost three-tenths of a second in his Haas when he was held up behind Hamilton, in the early stages of the third qualifier, in which the three-time champion went on to claim pole position.

“Maybe, if it was another driver, the sanction would have been something,” he said. “And it does feel sometimes like there are two types of decisions.”

The stewards had decided that there was no case for Hamilton to answer after examining video and data following the session, but Grosjean was not satisfied.

“I know that there is a world title going on at the front, but we are in a position where we actually fight as hard as the boys at the front — and I was impeded today,” Grosjean said. “We’ve put a lot of work in and, yes, I lost 0.35 seconds in two corners. If, next time, I have to get my front wing in his rear diffuser to show that I have been impeded...”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff responded by appearing to accuse Grosjean of double standards himself.

Grosjean’s past record includes several incidents in which he was judged to be the cause of accidents, and a ban in 2012 for causing a major multiple collision at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“There are some drivers that moan all the time,” Wolff said. “They just continue moaning. I don’t want to comment.”

Wolff’s Haas counterpart, Gunther Steiner, backed his driver’s views.