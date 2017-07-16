Bottle waving among the tactics in baby race in NY

AFP, NEW YORK

It is a race of laughter, false starts and wild bottle waving: New York’s Diaper Derby sees 30 infants battle it out for glory in a 3m crawling contest.

There is only one real rule: trying to stumble to your feet is not allowed.

From the sidelines parents will on their progeny with bottles of milk, television remote controls or key jangling.

There is no stopwatch and the time it takes these cherubic racers to power down the mat is unpredictable. One child might suddenly peg out midway. Another breaks down in tears. A third crawls off backward.

Held in the same Manhattan hotel that hosted US President Donald Trump’s victory party in November last year, it has been organized for the past seven years by the New York City Triathlon, which this year holds its adult event today.

While most parents are after fun memories rather than the diaper-shaped trophy, Tamara Cacchione admits to warming up nine-month-old daughter Maya with the theme song from the Hollywood boxing epic Rocky.

“She loves other babies... I am worried she may try to kiss the other kids,” she says, having traveled from upstate with her husband, grandparents, aunt and uncle. “This will be something fun to tell her ... maybe if she has children or when she is bigger I can show that she did this.”

Kimi Mei, from Brooklyn, admits to subjecting 10-month-old son Hunter to a “little bit” of training by setting him against a friend in the park.

However, her “secret weapon” is the remote control he “is not allowed to play with and he always wants to play with.”

“So I brought it today and I am hoping I can light it up and he will go for it,” she said.

Chris Kennel, who drove in from Georgia to take part in the triathlon, wants son Carson to become an athlete and thought “he’d have a chance to win.”

In the end, 11-month-old Brooke crawled off with the trophy.

An out-of-town girl from Dallas, Texas, she made a bee-line for the finish line and won all the glory.

“She just likes to crawl around a lot,” said mother Kristy Bender as her daughter dribbled into the microphone.