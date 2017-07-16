Afghans go from refugee camps to Lord’s

AFP, KHURASAN REFUGEE CAMP, Pakistan

The manicured, emerald pitch at Lord’s in London, where Afghanistan on Tuesday played for the first time ever, is a world away from the border refugee camps where the nation found its love for cricket.

In dusty Pakistani camps like Khurasan, young barefoot cricketers have no pitch, no kit, no wickets, no helmets, no gloves and no shade — only the hunger that helped catapult Afghanistan into the elite group of Test nations last month.

Millions of Afghans fleeing war have sought refuge for nearly 40 years in camps outside Pakistan’s border city of Peshawar, where they have been exposed to the cricketing fever that has gripped Pakistan since Britain colonized the sub-continent centuries ago.

“We learned cricket here and we took this cricket with us to Afghanistan, and now Afghanistan has a team which plays on a world level and the entire world has recognized it,” 35-year-old Abdul Wahid, a refugee from Kunar province, told reporters.

He and a generation of Afghans spent years cheering for the Pakistan team before daring to dream of more.

Wahid, who missed out on a spot in the national team, but now coaches refugees, said his contemporaries in the camps learned to play with tennis balls.

The best of them would go on to join academies in Peshawar, where they encountered the hard cricket ball for the first time.

Faridullah Shah, a coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board, remembers the fierce determination of the Afghan players who reached the academies.

“They used to work as laborers until the afternoon and were later playing cricket here... The team of Afghan players was named the ‘Team of Chickens’” as many were trying to survive by supplying poultry in Peshawar, he said.

They worried about how to afford kit, but played every day, Shah said. “They had extreme eagerness — more than our players — and that was the reason for their success.”

At the Islamia Cricket Academy, selector Qazi Shafiq, a former first-class player, agreed.

“Afghans are quick learners: If you pinpoint a mistake, he understands ... then he will work hard on that,” Shafiq said. “I will not mention his name, but one Afghan national player told me that he had to borrow money to reach here ... and then he could only afford a 10-rupee (US$0.1) packet of biscuits a day on which to survive.”

Asghar Khan, a coach and twice the president of the Peshawar District Cricket Association, said Afghan players are “the beauty of tournaments here.”

He rattled off a list of names, from Mohammad Nabi — whom Khan praised for his “long, long sixes” — to Asghar Stanikzai, captain of the Afghanistan cricket team.

All learned in Peshawar, Khan said, with many like Shapoor Zadran beginning in the refugee camps.

A picture of Afghanistan cricket star Muhammad Shahzad from his days as a club player in Peshawar is still on display in Gymkhana, the biggest of the city’s cricket academies — testament to his entertaining playing style even as he faces an International Cricket Council suspension for failing a drug test.

Today, the number of Afghan cricketers training in the Peshawar academies is dwindling, officials say.

Pakistan last year launched a controversial bid to drive refugees back into Afghanistan, which has seen hundreds of thousands of people flow back over the porous border, while new restrictions imposed by both Islamabad and Kabul are also affecting the players.