Yasiel Puig home run lifts LA Dodgers

AP, MIAMI

Yasiel Puig on Friday hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, with the three-run shot helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 for their seventh consecutive Major League Baseball victory.

Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers (62-29), who were one strike from defeat three times before winning for the 27th time in the past 31 games.

The Marlins led 4-3 when Joc Pederson singled on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth against A.J. Ramos (2-4). Pederson moved up on a wild pitch, Yasmani Grandal walked on a 3-2 pitch and both runners advanced on another wild pitch.

Puig fell behind 1-2 before pulling a fastball into the home-run sculpture.

It was his 18th homer this year and the second blown save by Ramos.

Josh Fields (5-0) worked a perfect eighth and Kenley Jansen followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

In Boston, Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run without getting an out in the ninth inning, handing the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

Chapman (2-1) gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save.

New York entered tied for the major-league lead with 17 blown saves.

Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts’ grounder.

After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.

Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston’s first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000, against Baltimore.

In other games, it was:

‧ Cubs 9, Orioles 8

‧ Astros 10, Twins 5

‧ Brewers 9, Phillies 6

‧ Braves 4, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Pirates 5, Cardinals 2

‧ Mets 14, Rockies 2

‧ Nationals 5, Reds 0

‧ Blue Jays 7, Tigers 2

‧ Mariners 4, White Sox 2

‧ Rangers 5, Royals 3

‧ Rays 2, Angels 1, 10 innings

‧ Athletics 5, Indians 0

‧ Giants 5, Padres 4