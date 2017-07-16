Anderson dismisses S Africa tail with four quick wickets

AFP, NOTTINGHAM, England

James Anderson took all South Africa’s remaining four wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 335 on the second day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday.

The Proteas resumed on 309-6, but added just 26 runs in 6.2 overs before they were dismissed.

Anderson’s spell of four wickets for four runs in 16 deliveries meant they were all out barely half an hour into the day’s play.

England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker finished with overall figures of 5-72 in 23.2 overs, his 22nd haul of five or more wickets in a Test innings and seventh at Trent Bridge.

England lead the four-match series 1-0 after a 211-run victory in the first Test at Lord’s last week.

At press time last night, England had reached 85-2, with the not out batsmen being Gary Ballance (26) and Joe Root (52).

Additional reporting by staff writer

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

AFP, COLOMBO

Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer claimed three wickets to dent Sri Lanka’s first-innings reply on the second day of the one-off Test in Colombo yesterday.

Cremer’s leg-spin and two crucial run outs left Sri Lanka reeling at 293-7 at stumps. Asela Gunaratne (24) and Rangana Herath (5) were at the crease with the hosts still trailing Zimbabwe by 63 runs.

Gunaratne, who came in to bat at No. 8 after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding, put up sturdy resistance in the final few overs of the day.

Top Sri Lanka batsmen faltered against Cremer’s wily wrist spinners, including captain Dinesh Chandimal falling to his opposite number after a well-made 55.

Chandimal’s wicket ended a 96-run stand for the fourth wicket with Angelo Mathews (41), who quit the captaincy this week after Sri Lanka’s loss in the one-day series against Zimbabwe.

Cremer, who had got Kusal Mendis caught behind for 11 before tea, struck twice in the final session of play to put the hosts in trouble at 238-6.

Dilruwan Perera, who made a gritty 33 with two fours and as many sixes, then ran himself out after hesitating on a single with his hamstrung partner, Gunaratne.

Another unlucky run out early in the innings saw the back of opening batsman Upul Tharanga, who gave Sri Lanka a solid start with his brisk 71.