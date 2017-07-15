Ranatunga seeks probe of 2011 World Cup defeat

AFP, COLOMBO

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga yesterday demanded an investigation into the nation’s 2011 Cricket World Cup final defeat by India amid allegations of match fixing.

Ranatunga, 53, said in a video on Facebook that he was shocked by Sri Lanka’s six-wicket defeat in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt,” Ranatunga said. “We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final.”

“I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry,” he added.

Without giving names, Ranatunga said players could not hide the “dirt” with their clean white cricket clothing.

Sri Lanka, batting first, scored 274-6 off 50 overs and appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was caught for 18. India turned the game dramatically thanks partly to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka.

Local media have raised suspicions of Sri Lankans throwing the match, but there was no formal call for an investigation until Ranatunga’s claim.

Thamira Manju, Ranatunga’s spokesman, told reporters that he was writing to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe complaining about the state of cricket in the country.

There have been recriminations since Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating 3-2 loss to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in a five-match one-day series on home soil this month.

SRI LANKA, ZIMBABWE

Reuters, COLOMBO

Craig Ervine hit an unbeaten 151 for his highest Test score as Zimbabwe recovered from a shaky start to reach 344-8 at stumps against hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the one-off Test at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka’s spin spearhead Rangana Herath struck early as Zimbabwe were reduced to 38-3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

However, left-handed Ervine, who hit his second Test hundred, compiled two half-century partnerships with Sikandar Raza (36) and Malcolm Waller (36) to lead the fightback for Zimbabwe, who beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the one-day international series.

Left-arm spinner Herath finished as the most successful bowler with 4-106 for Sri Lanka, who were playing the first match under new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal,

ENGLAND, S AFRICA

Staff writer

In England, South Africa, who batted first in the second Test against England, broke for lunch at 56-1 after 23 overs.