Rooney scores from 27m on his return to Everton

AP, DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania

Wayne Rooney scored in his first game back with Everton on Thursday, and was given a hug by a spectator who ran onto the field.

Rooney scored the opener for his boyhood club in Everton’s 2-1 win over Kenya-based Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly in Tanzania.

After 13 years with Manchester United, it was an ideal way to mark his return as Rooney curled in a shot from about 27m in the 35th minute.

Gor Mahia equalized three minutes later, but Kieran Dowell scored the winner for Everton with nine minutes to go — another long-range strike.

Early in the game, Rooney was hugged by a man wearing a Manchester United shirt who evaded security officials long enough to reach the England striker.

Rooney then gave the local supporters and Everton fans at home plenty to cheer about when he controlled a pass from Ademola Lookman with his back to the goal, turned and sent a right-foot shot sailing into the top-left corner.

“I am happy to score in my first match,” Rooney said.

Everton is the first Premier League team to visit Tanzania and the brief tour was an indication of the superstar status Rooney still holds around the world.

Fans chanting his name gathered outside the Everton hotel when the team arrived earlier in the week and crowds flocked wherever he went in the buildup to the game.

Rooney’s return to Everton on a two-year deal was announced last weekend, taking the 31-year-old forward back to the club he grew up watching and supporting, and which he says he still supported throughout his time at Manchester United.

Rooney left Everton in 2004 as a teenager and went on to become Manchester United’s record all-time goal-scorer.

After Rooney’s first game back, Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: “He is still one of the best in his position.”