Venus seeks sixth Wimbledon title

AP, LONDON

Even at 37 and with five Wimbledon titles, Venus Williams still has that overwhelming desire to win.

She is showing it again this year at the All England Club, where she is to face Garbine Muguruza today in her ninth Wimbledon final after Muguruza crushed Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday.

“I’m definitely in the position I want to be in,” Venus said. “It’s a long two weeks. Now, knocking on the door for a title. This is where I want to be.”

Venus has quite a history at the grass-court major, winning her first Grand Slam title in London in 2000. The previous of her seven majors came at the same place in 2008.

Shortly after that in 2011, Venus announced she had Sjogren’s disease, an energy-sapping illness that also can cause joint pain. She missed some big tournaments and made several early exits at the majors.

However, she has played some of her best tennis over the past year, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals last year and the Australian Open final this year.

Today she is to play for the Venus Rosewater Dish for the ninth time in her 20th Wimbledon appearance.

“There’s still a lot to be done. I have one more match that I’d like to be the winner of,” Venus said. “I have to go out there and take it and play well.”

The person on the other side of the net also has experience playing in the last weekend on Centre Court — the 23-year-old Muguruza played for the title in 2015, losing to Venus’ sister, Serena Williams.

Serena is not at Wimbledon this year because she is pregnant and taking the rest of the season off, but Venus will likely be checking in with her for some advice ahead of the match.

“Serena did play her in a final,” Venus said. “I definitely will ask her. I’m sure she’s going to give me hopefully some things that will make a difference for me in the match.”

However, Muguruza beat Serena to win the French Open title last year, and she is expecting the same kind of atmosphere despite the unfamiliar opponent.

“I don’t think it’s going to be different. A final is a final,” Muguruza said. “Only one’s going to win... The racket has to talk.”

Venus and Muguruza have played each other four times before and the American has won three of them, but they have never before played on grass.