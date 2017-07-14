Teams secure semi spots

AFP, LONDON

England, Australia and South Africa booked their places in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a game to spare after convincing wins on Wednesday.

England continued their good form with a 75-run victory over New Zealand, while Australia bounced back from defeat against the hosts to score an eight-wicket win over India and South Africa defeated Sri Lanka, also by eight wickets.

England and Australia both moved to 10 points with England placed at the top of the points table owing to a better net run-rate.

South Africa were third with nine points.

India and New Zealand were on eight and seven points respectively, with the winner of their final match tomorrow set to take the last semi-final berth.

Meg Lanning inspired defending champions Australia to victory with an excellent 79 not out with seven fours and one six, even after Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry had taken two wickets each to restrict India to 226-7 from their 50 overs.

Lanning and Perry then saw Australia home with just under five overs to spare.

Natalie Sciver scored an excellent 129 from 111 deliveries as England beat New Zealand by 75 runs in Derby.

Sciver hit 11 fours on the way to her quick-fire century. Tammy Beaumont hit 93 as England scored 284 from their 50 overs.

Alex Hartley was the pick of the England bowlers as she took 3-44 as no New Zealand batter scored a half-century.

New Zealand Captain Suzie Bates top scored with 44 as they were bowled out for 209.

“That knock rates pretty highly for me,” Sciver said.

“When I went in [at 52-3] and saw Tammy, we knew we needed a partnership,” she said.

In the other game, South Africa booked a place in the semis with a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka as Dane van Niekerk starred.

She took her third four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 101, while South Africa made that in 23.1 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

“I could get used to winning like this,” Van Niekerk said. “It shows the hard work the girls have put in and that it is paying off.”