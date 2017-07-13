Davies leads Canada to tie with Costa Rica

AFP, HOUSTON, Texas

Alphonso Davies on Tuesday scored in the first half and Milan Borjan made several brilliant saves as Canada held on for a 1-1 tie with Costa Rica to remain undefeated at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup.

Teenage phenomenon Davies opened the scoring with his third goal of the tournament in the 26th minute for Canada, who are the surprise coleaders atop Group A after defeating French Guiana 4-2 in their opening match.

Davies, 16, used his blazing speed to race past Costa Rica’s defense and hammer a cross from Scott Arfield to the near post past goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton.

Davies scored two goals against French Guiana in his Gold Cup debut on Friday last week.

Davies almost scored again in the 36th minute as he slipped around a defender and picked up the ball, but fell before he could get a shot off at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Davies left the match after rolling his right ankle early in the second half. At that point the complexion of Canada’s attack changed. Without their main offensive threat, Canada had to sit back and rely on their defense to preserve the tie.

Goalkeeper Borjan did his part, coming up with several diving saves to keep the score level with Costa Rica threatening on almost every corner-kick.

Francisco Calvo tied it off a corner in the 42nd minute, outleaping a Canada defender and redirecting the ball past Borjan, who had sustained a nasty black eye in the match against French Guiana.

The majority of Costa Rica’s scoring chances in the second half came off corners, as Canada were guilty of mental lapses on defense and had to be rescued repeatedly by Borjan.

The draw means Canada has a share of first place in Group A along with Costa Rica, who recorded their first-ever win over Honduras in their tournament opening game.

Both teams are to play their final group game tomorrow in Texas, with Costa Rica facing French Guiana and Canada meeting Honduras.

In the night match, French Guiana and Honduras played to a scoreless draw. Honduras had a 7-6 edge in shots.

The top two teams from each of the CONCACAF Gold Cup groups advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-place teams.

The tournament concludes with the final on July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.