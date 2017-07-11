Correa and Altuve star as Astros batter Blue Jays 19-1 to notch their 60th win

AP, TORONTO

Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Sunday put on quite an All-Star performance.

Correa homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs and Altuve got three more hits as the Astros romped into the mid-season break, battering the Toronto Blue Jays 19-1.

The runaway leaders in the American League West became just the fifth team in the past 40 years to reach 60 wins before the All-Star Game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They joined the 1998 Yankees, the 2001 Mariners, the 2003 Braves and this year’s Los Angeles Dodgers, who got there on Saturday.

At 60-29, Houston head into the break with a 16.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

“I feel like we have a really good team,” Correa said. “From one through nine we can do damage, so today we showed what we’re capable of.”

The Astros posted the most-lopsided win in team history. Even in the midst of a 14-5 run the past three weeks, manager A.J. Hinch said he felt the break comes at a good time for his club.

“It’s nice to say we should keep this going, but we need as many people to rest up here in the next four days,” he said.

A day after his career-high 15-game hitting streak ended, Correa had four hits. The All-Star shortstop hit the 20-homer mark with his second of the day for his fifth career multihomer game and second this season.

Altuve, a fellow All-Star, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis also homered for Houston.

Altuve had three hits for the fifth consecutive game — he became the ninth major league player to do so in more than a century and the first since George Brett’s record-tying six-game streak for Kansas City in 1976.

Gattis drove in four runs with two hits as Houston scored at least 19 runs for the fourth time in club history.

Brad Peacock (7-1) pitched six innings of shutout ball, holding the Blue Jays to five hits while walking five.

After appearing on a 2013 Houston team that won just 51 games all season, the right-hander said the current feeling around the clubhouse makes the struggles worth it.

“Being on those teams makes it a lot more special ... and it’s all paying off now,” Peacock said.

Ezequiel Carrera homered with two outs in the Toronto ninth to establish a new career high with seven. The drive denied Houston the chance to top the largest shutout win in team history, 15-0 in Montreal on April 26, 1998.

J.A. Happ (3-6) lasted four innings, matching his shortest outing of the season and picking up his second loss against Houston in eight starts against his former team. The left-hander gave up seven hits and six runs.