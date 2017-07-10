SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ACROBATICS

Acrobat dies in festival fall

An acrobat has fallen to his death in front of horrified onlookers at a festival in Madrid, sparking anger at organizers who refused to halt performances following the accident. Pedro Aunion Monroy, a Spanish performance artist living in the UK, tumbled about 30m during a dance routine at the Mad Cool event in the Spanish capital late on Friday. “I regret to tell you he died today,” his sister Estefi Chaje said on Facebook. “He was doing what he loved the most... We are devastated.” Organizers of the three-day music festival, which featured acts including US rock bands Foo Fighters and Green Day, issued a statement saying the event would continue despite the “terrible accident.” Many were angry at the decision. “I’ve just seen a guy fall and die, all projected on the giant screen. And thousands of people carried on dancing. I’m lost for words,” tweeted one festival-goer. Green Day played their Friday night headline set as planned.

SCUBA DIVING

Divers submerge for music

About 400 divers and snorkelers have submerged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for a local radio station’s broadcast beneath the sea advocating reef preservation. Saturday’s Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef, part of the world’s third-largest living coral barrier reef, featured four hours of music custom programmed by WWUS for subsea listening. The playlist included the theme from the Little Mermaid, the Beatles’ Octopus’s Garden and Jaws, “just to get participants’ attention,” event cocreator Bill Becker said. Music was transmitted via waterproof speakers hung from boats. Several divers were costumed, including two mermaids and a Sponge Bob cartoon character. The commercial-free broadcast included public service announcements promoting coral reef conservation.

SOCCER

Lukaku busted at party

Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku is in trouble for raucous partying in California. Lukaku, 24, was arrested at a house he was staying at in Beverly Hills after officers warned him five times to turn down the music at a party, police said on Saturday. The striker from Belgium plays for Everton in the Premier League, but Manchester United is trying to sign him to a US$97 million transfer deal. It is not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area, but Man United plays the LA Galaxy in a preseason exhibition next weekend. Lukaku was not handcuffed or booked when he was cited for the misdemeanor of excessive noise, an officer said. Lukaku is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2.

SOCCER

Ajax midfielder stable

AFC Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is in a stable condition after collapsing on Saturday during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria. The 20-year-old required medical attention on the pitch before being airlifted to hospital where his club has since said that he is “stable, has a heartbeat and is asleep.” The game was abandoned, with Ajax later revealing that Nouri had arrhythmia, a condition whereby the heart beats either too fast or too slow. “Appie is asleep to treat him as effectively as possible. Our thoughts are with him and his family,” Ajax tweeted, referring to the player by his nickname. Nouri made 15 appearances for the Dutch club last season, including three in the Europa League, though he did not play in the final, a defeat to Manchester United.