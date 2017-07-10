Heavyweights brace for ‘Manic Monday’

AFP, LONDON

For the first time since 2011, the top four men’s seeds have reached the Wimbledon last 16 with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal taking centre stage for today’s “Manic Monday.”

The four stars have shared the Wimbledon title since 2003 when Federer won the first of his seven trophies at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic has claimed three with defending champion Murray and Nadal winning two apiece.

It is the kind of domination that looks unlikely to end today when the fourth-round takes place.

Murray, who has battled hip pain, is the only one of the “Big Four” to have dropped a set in the first week.

He faces unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire who is in the last-16 for the first time.

“He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances, goes for his shots,” said Murray, who has a 1-0 career lead over Paire.

Murray has not lost at Wimbledon before the quarter-finals since 2006.

Djokovic takes a 1-0 career edge over unseeded Adrian Mannarino of France into his last-16 clash, with that win coming at Wimbledon in straight sets in the second round last year.

Former coach Boris Becker praised Djokovic for his first week performances after fears that the Serb had lost his love for the sport after losing all four Grand Slam titles he held last year.

Federer, who is bidding for a record eighth Wimbledon title, which would also make him the oldest champion at the All England Club, faces Grigor Dimitrov boasting a 5-0 record over him.

Nadal, fresh from a 10th French Open title, faces fellow left-hander Gilles Muller, who is looking to make the quarter-finals for the first time in seven years.

In the mixed doubles yesterday, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching was defeated in the second round on Court 7.

Eighth seeds Chan and Jean-Julien Rojer fell to a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) loss to Croatian duo Ana Konjuh and Nikola Mektic in 68 minutes.

Additional reporting by staff writer.