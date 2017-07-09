Davies brace carries Canada to victory

AFP, NEW YORK

Teenage winger Alphonso Davies on Friday scored twice as Canada withstood a rally from minnows French Guiana to open their Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory in Group A.

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Davies, 16, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana in 2000 as his family fled fighting in Liberia, finished clinically in the 60th and 85th minutes to give Canada all three points at the Red Bull Arena.

Davies’ second goal snuffed out French Guiana’s hopes of salvaging a draw after they scored twice in the second half through Roy Contout and Sloan Privat after Canada had earlier cruised into a 3-0 lead.

It was a dazzling debut from Davies, who only last month became a Canadian citizen and who has reportedly been scouted by English giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

French Guiana’s preparations for the game had been overshadowed by controversy concerning forward Florent Malouda. The former France and Chelsea star had hoped to play for the territory of his birth, but was deemed ineligible by CONCACAF chiefs on Thursday.

French Guiana manager Jair Karam had threatened to play Malouda regardless — and risk forfeiting the game — but eventually opted not to start the veteran.

Canada, the only other team to win the Gold Cup outside of Mexico and the US, had earlier dominated the exchanges, with New York Cosmos defender Dejan Jakovic bundling home from close range in the 28th minute to make it 1-0.

Scotland-born Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield doubled Canada’s lead on the stroke of halftime, surging forward and shooting low to beat the diving Leon.

Davies added a third midway through the second half, latching onto a deft pass from Lucas Cavallini to burst clear and slip his finish beneath Donovan Leon.

However, Canada were given a scare when Contout’s header in the 69th minute made it 3-1.

En Avant de Guingamp striker Privat was then on hand to stab home a close-range finish moments to make it 3-2 before Davies’ late strike settle Canada’s nerves.

In Friday’s other opening Group A game, 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica downed Honduras to open their campaign with a win.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Marco Urena scored the game’s only goal, tucking away Rodney Wallace’s cross in the 39th minute.

COSAFA CUP

AFP, MORULENG, South Africa

Goalkeeper Mohammed Said on Friday made a string of superb saves for Tanzania as they finished third in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup by edging Lesotho 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Lesotho created far more chances to score in regulation time at Moruleng Stadium in northwestern Moruleng, only to be denied by the hands and legs of Said.

The shoot-out was decided when Said saved a shot from Lesotho captain Thapelo Mokhele and Tanzania’s Raphael Loth converted the next spot-kick for an uncatchable lead.

Collecting bronze medals at the COSAFA championship marked a pleasant change for the Taifa Stars after losing all three group games in a previous appearance two years ago.

Tanzania belong to the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, but were invited when COSAFA members Comoros declined to compete in the annual tournament.

The countries also drew last month when they met in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.