Fiji beat Tonga to secure World Cup berth

AP, NUKU’ALOFA

Fiji yesterday claimed a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when they rallied to beat Tonga 14-10, securing the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup for the second straight year.

Tonga led 10-3 early in the second half, but Fiji hit back with a try to lock Leone Nakarawa and two late penalties to flyhalf Ben Volavola to seal their win in a tight match at Teufaiva Stadium.

Fiji now join Australia, Wales, Georgia and a qualifier from the Americas — either Canada or Uruguay — in Pool D at the Rugby World Cup as the Oceania No. 1 qualifier. They are the second team after the US to emerge from the qualifying process.

Samoa are to host Fiji next weekend and remain in competition with Tonga for the Oceania No. 2 qualifying position, which would send them to the Rugby World Cup in a pool comprised of England, Argentina and France.

The third team from Oceania are to compete in a repechage against a European team for a place in Japan.

The Oceania qualifying process is based on the combined results of the Pacific Nations Cup last year and this year.

Tonga, coming off last weekend’s upset win over Samoa, started strongly and rocked Fiji when they seized the lead with an early second-half try to prop Siegfried Fisi’ihoi.

The teams had been locked at 3-3 after a first half in which Fiji scored first with a penalty to Volavola and Tonga replied with a penalty to scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua.

Fisi’ihoi’s try was converted by Takulua and gave Tonga a 10-3 lead, but Fiji replied swiftly with an unconverted try to Nakarawa, reducing the lead to two points.

Volavola then kicked a penalty to put Fiji ahead 11-10, and another in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Fiji are enjoying an outstanding season, in which they beat Italy and Scotland last month.

SUPER RUGBY

AFP, SYDNEY

Argentina’s Jaguares yesterday ambushed the New South Wales Waratahs 40-27 to win on their first Super Rugby appearance in Australia.

The Jaguares outscored the inconsistent Waratahs five tries to three after getting the early jump on the 2014 Super Rugby champions at 15-0 in the opening 13 minutes.

The Jaguares led 25-10 at halftime, and although they were reduced to 13 men by yellow cards to Guido Petti Pagadizaval and Benjamin Macome just before the interval and were pulled back to 24-25 five minutes after the resumption, they finished full of running.

It was the most points scored by the Jaguares outside of Buenos Aires in their second season in Super Rugby, where they have won six of their 14 games.