Lions finish tour with historic draw

AFP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Owen Farrell yesterday scored a long-range penalty three minutes from time as the British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with the All Blacks to tie a series for the first time in their 129-year history.

New Zealand, who have not lost at Eden Park in 23 years, were aggrieved when a last-minute penalty for offside within kicking range was overruled after a video review.

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett, in his first Test start, set up one try and scored another in the opening half, in what were to be the third and final Test’s only tries.

It was 12-12 with 20 minutes left before a Beauden Barrett penalty restored the All Blacks’ lead — only for Farrell to knock one over from 48m to make it 15-15 on 77 minutes.

Farrell finished the night with 12 points from four penalty kicks, while Elliott Daly also booted a huge effort from 55 metres for the Lions just after halftime.

Warren Gatland’s Lions, who were given no chance against the world champions early in their tour, can feel vindicated with the series result, although neither side appeared entirely happy.

“I’m not sure what to make of that really — I was getting ready for extra time,” Lions captain Sam Warburton said jokingly.

“Both teams are going to be gutted they didn’t take a series win... I guess it’s a little bit of an anticlimax from the player’s point of view,” he added.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who was looking to hit back in his 100th international after last week’s second-Test defeat in Wellington, said that it was “certainly not what we came here to do.”

“Maybe it’s the right result for the series. Both teams played well in patches and tonight we just couldn’t be split,” Read said. “It’s just one of those ones — I don’t know what to feel, it’s a funny one.”

The All Blacks’ gamble in starting rookies Jordie Barrett and Laumape paid off in the first half, with both scoring tries as the hosts dominated.

By halftime the All Blacks were up 12-6, but the Lions struck back with two penalties from Daly and Farrell to level the scores at 12-12.

In a frantic final 20 minutes, the All Blacks regained the lead after Wyatt Crockett forced a Lions scrum collapse, allowing Beauden Barrett to put them ahead 15-12 with the penalty.

However, their slim lead evaporated on 77 minutes when Farrell, also the Lions’ hero in last week’s 24-21 victory when he kicked the winning points, landed another crucial penalty.

The All Blacks, 30-15 winners in the first Test, were clearly stung by losing the second Test last week in Wellington, and they hit back with a vengeance in the first half.

After a helter-skelter opening 10 minutes, Daly beat Israel Dagg in the air to take the Lions up to the New Zealand line, only for the two rookie All Blacks to turn defense into points. An intercept by Jordie Barrett set Laumape racing 80m before he was cut down from behind by Jonathan Davies.

From a resulting scrum, Beauden Barrett kicked across field for Jordie Barrett to leap high and instinctively palm the ball back to Laumape for the opening try.

The Lions replied with a penalty to Farrell, but their time in All Blacks territory was limited and it was only poor handling by the New Zealand side that eased the pressure on the tourists.

When the Lions did get within striking range they made it count, with Farrell adding a second penalty to close within one point before Jordie Barrett was back in the action with the All Blacks’ second try.