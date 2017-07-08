Jones Cup begins under cloud of Chien arrest

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

As the William Jones Cup got under way with women’s games this week, the nation’s basketball community was shaken by the arrest of former national team star center Chien Chia-hung over alleged possession of illegal narcotics.

Police in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District yesterday said they had imposed travel restrictions on Chien and plan to file drug charges, pending the results of a drug test, which is to take a week.

Chien was arrested on Tuesday, when the owner of a hotel he was staying at called authorities after other guests reported suspicious odors emanating from his room.

Police said that upon entering the room, they found Chien sleeping on the bed surrounded by cigarette butts and empty bottles, as well as what they suspected were ketamine pills and coffee powder mixed with narcotics.

Sanchong District Tatung Police Precinct head Chen Yu-wen, who handled preliminary procedures when Chien was processed, expressed surprise at the former basketball star’s arrest.

“I used to watch Super Basketball League [SBL] games, and I was a big fan of Chien. I loved his tough-guy image and combative style,” Chen said.

“When officers brought in the suspect, I was quite shocked to see it was Chien,” he added.

Chien, 30, who retired from the SBL in 2015, often travels between Taiwan and China, as he plays for the Shanghai Kings, an amateur club in a Chinese regional basketball league.

The 10-year SBL veteran was a regular member of Taiwan’s national basketball team at international competitions, usually as the starting center, and had played in the Jones Cup on several occasions.

The arrest was not Chien’s first time running afoul of the law. He was charged for illegal gambling after an arrest in January last year at an underground casino.

In Jones Cup women’s action, Japan yesterday defeated Taiwan’s Team White 75-68, while South Korea prevailed over India 56-51.

In the late match, Taiwan’s Team Blue defeated New Zealand 79-60.

Team Blue on Thursday night got the better of Team White in a 81-68 win at the Changhua County Stadium, while Japan routed India 93-42 and New Zealand defeated South Korea 58-40.

The men’s national teams are to compete from Saturday next week to July 23, with all matches in Taipei.

The Philippines will be looking to defend their title from Iran, Iraq, Lithuania, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan’s two teams.