Root turns tide in England’s favor

AFP, LONDON

Joe Root on Thursday marked his first innings as England captain with a superb 184 not out against South Africa at Lord’s.

England were 357-5 at stumps, having collapsed to 76-4 before lunch on the first day of the opening Test of a four-match series.

However, Root’s 12th hundred in 54 Tests and third at Lord’s, justified his decision to bat first after winning the toss in what was England’s first match at this level since he was appointed following Alastair Cook’s resignation as skipper in February.

New vice captain Ben Stokes made 56 and helped wrest the initiative away from the Proteas in a fifth-wicket stand of 114.

Moeen Ali’s 61 not out cemented the recovery, as he added an unbroken 167 with Root.

Concerns had been expressed that captaincy would reduce Root’s effectiveness as a batsman.

However, Root appears destined to follow the other members of world batting’s “big four” — India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson — all of whose Test averages as captain of their respective countries have far outstripped their equivalent figure in “the ranks.”

“I rode my luck a bit early on and I managed to capitalize on it,” Root told Sky Sports. “They bowled very well early on and I couldn’t get my feet moving, but credit to Stokesy and Moeen for the way they played.”

Earlier, 26-year-old Root opted to bat first, despite a green-tinged pitch offering hope of early movement.

Cook had made just three when he was caught behind chasing a Vernon Philander ball outside off stump.

South Africa-born Keaton Jennings fell next for eight on his home debut when LBW to Philander.

Root was fortunate when on five a top-edged hook off Kagiso Rabada just cleared substitute fielder Aiden Markram, who was not right back on the rope at long leg.

He had another break when on 16 an edged drive off Rabada flew through J.P. Duminy’s hands at gully.

Meanwhile, Root’s Yorkshire colleagues Gary Ballance (20) and Jonny Bairstow (10) both fell cheaply.

However, Stokes, who has known Root since their days as schoolboy cricket opponents, took the attack to the Proteas by driving spinner Keshav Maharaj for six.

He was bowled off a Morne Morkel no-ball on 44, the fast bowler having only himself to blame for a considerable overstep.

It was one of 13 no-ball runs conceded by the Proteas.

“It was a very good start but the way we came out after lunch was something we are not very proud of as a bowling unit,” Morkel said. “Take nothing away from Joe Root, he rotated the strike really well.”

However, Stokes fell soon afterward when his top-edged hook off Rababa flew straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Root’s swept three off Maharaj saw him to a 150-ball hundred, including 15 fours.

His century also means that the past four England Test captains — Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook and now Root — all scored a century in their first game as skipper.