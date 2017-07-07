Openers both hit tons as Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe

AFP, HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka

Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka yesterday hit sublime centuries to help Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Chasing 311 for victory, the hosts rode on a 229-run opening stand between Dickwella (102) and Gunathilaka (116) to canter home in 47.2 overs and earn a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The left-handed batting duo got their maiden one-day international centuries to overshadow Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza’s sparkling 111 in the visitors’ 310-8 after being put into bat.

While wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella hit 14 fours during his stay, Gunathilaka smashed 15 fours and a six to flay the Zimbabwe attack at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

Off-spinner Malcolm Waller got Dickwella trudging back to the pavilion and left-arm orthodox Sean Williams cleaned up Gunathilaka in an otherwise disappointing show by the Zimbabwe bowlers.

Upul Tharanga (44) and Kusal Mendis (28) then steered the team home with an unbeaten 75-run stand as the batting duo survived a dropped catch each as fielding lapses also hurt the visitors.

Earlier, Masakadza put on a crucial 127-run partnership for the second wicket with Tarisai Musakanda (48), before the Sri Lanka bowlers struck back to check Zimbabwe’s surge.

Masakadza’s 98-ball knock, laced with 15 fours and a six, had Zimbabwe eyeing 350-plus at one point, before a middle-order collapse pulled them back.

Teenage leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who took a hat-trick on his debut in the second match in Galle, and paceman Asela Gunaratne grabbed two wickets each.

Sean Williams contributed with a gutsy 43, while cameos from wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Moor (24) and Sikandar Raza (25 not out) helped Zimbabwe cross the 300-run mark.

The action now shifts to the fourth one-day international at the same venue tomorrow.

ENGLAND V S AFRICA

Reuters, LONDON

England captain Joe Root yesterday endured a sticky start to his reign as his team spluttered to 82-4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s in London.

Root won the toss in bright and sunny conditions, but openers Alastair Cook (3) and Keaton Jennings (8) were soon back in the pavilion with England reeling at 17-2.

The new skipper strode out to bat to warm applause from a packed crowd at the home of cricket and he struck his fourth delivery for a four, but Root struggled to find his usual fluency against a disciplined South Africa pace attack and, on 16, he was dropped at gully off Kagiso Rabada.

Gary Ballance made a scratchy 20 before he was trapped leg before wicket by Morne Morkel and Jonny Bairstow fell leg before to Vernon Philander for 10.

Root battled through to 33 not out at the interval with Ben Stokes on 4 and the pair had a major rebuilding job ahead if England are to post a competitive first-innings total.

Cook was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock playing a loose stroke at a wide ball from Philander and Jennings fell leg before wicket to the powerful right-arm seamer who had figures of 3-26.