SPORTS BRIEFS

Pacquiao calls for review

Manny Pacquiao has asked the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn, saying he did not want to see the boxing industry “dying because of unfair decision and officiating.” While Pacquiao has accepted his defeat to Horn, who was fighting in his first world title bout in Sunday’s so-called “Battle of Brisbane,” the Philippine senator yesterday said that as a leader and boxer, “I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public.” The 11-time world champion cited a request by the Philippine Games and Amusements Board to WBO president Francisco Valcarcel for a thorough review of the refereeing and judging.

Payne ruled out for Test

British and Irish Lions center Jared Payne has been ruled out of contention for the third and final Test against the All Blacks due to migraine headaches, the team said yesterday. The Lions have one more game on their 10-match tour, the series decider against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday. The 31-year-old New Zealand-born center complained of headaches before last week’s match against the Wellington Hurricanes, dropped out of the squad to play the Super Rugby champions and had medical tests. The Lions were later yesterday scheduled to travel to Auckland, having spent time relaxing in Queenstown, New Zealand, ahead of the third Test.

Indonesia to lead ASEAN bid

Indonesia is set to lead a consortium of Southeast Asian countries in an ambitious bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the country’s soccer association said yesterday. Football Association of Indonesia vice president Joko Driyono said the country on Saturday last week at an ASEAN Football Federation council meeting in Vietnam had proposed to lead the Southeast Asian consortium. Driyono said the bid to host the most prestigious soccer event was “ambitious,” but added that the consortium had 17 years to prepare. The deadline to register a bid is 2026. Due to geographical and infrastructure considerations, only two or three of the 10 ASEAN members would be in a position to host matches in the 2034 World Cup, Driyono added.

Evergrande fine captain

Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande fined captain Zheng Zhi for failing to gather all his players to shake the hands of match officials after a dramatic weekend defeat at Tianjin Quanjian. The China international midfielder becomes the latest major name to hit disciplinary trouble in the Chinese Super League, with the Shanghai SIPG quartet of Oscar, Hulk, Wu Lei and manager Andre Villas-Boas all serving bans. Evergrande slapped Zheng with a 100,000 yuan (US$14,711) fine and warned him about his future conduct for “failing to meet the high standards of team management requirements.” “All coaches and players are required to respect their opponent and referees during the match,” a statement said. Evergrande players shook hands with their opponents in the 4-3 loss at Tianjin, but not with the referee or his assistants, media reports said.