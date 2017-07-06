Tokyo governor to push for smoking ban in public areas

Reuters, TOKYO

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is to push for a law banning smoking in public places to make the Japanese capital smoke-free ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, media said, defying national politicians who failed to pass a similar law this spring.

Tokyo risks being one of the unhealthiest cities to host the Olympics in years, but efforts for a national ban died in the face of opposition from pro-smoking politicians — many in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party — as well as restaurateurs and Japan Tobacco, which is one-third government-owned and paid the state US$700 million in dividends in 2015.

Although passive smoking kills thousands of Japanese each year, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s watered-down plan — which would have allowed smoking inside smaller establishments with adequate ventilation — could not make it to a vote in the Diet this spring.

Koike, her hand strengthened by a sweeping victory over Abe’s party in local elections over the weekend, told the Nikkei Shimbun that a law banning indoor smoking could be submitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, where her party and allies now have a strong majority, for a vote as soon as this autumn.

“The country is slow, but we will carry out our duty as the host city,” the newspaper quoted Koike as saying.

Tokyo’s proposed law, part of the election platform of Koike’s Tokyo Citizens First party, would ban smoking in all public places under penalty of fines. It could include provisions for “nonsmoking efforts” in private homes and cars with children.

A 2003 national law now “encourages” restaurants and other public areas to separate smoking and nonsmoking areas, but noncompliance attracts no penalty.

Tokyo faces pressure to go smoke-free by 2020 from bodies such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the WHO — which ranks Japan at the bottom worldwide in anti-smoking regulations, gauged by the types of public places entirely smoke-free.

The WHO has teamed up with the IOC to guarantee smoke-free Games venues.

Rio de Janeiro and other recent Olympic hosts banned smoking in all public places.