Padres outlast Kluber to edge Indians 1-0

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Cory Spangenberg on Tuesday drove in the only run with a groundout and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0, despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber.

Kluber (7-3) struck out 10 in eight innings — setting a franchise mark with five consecutive double-digit strikeout games. However, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner received little help from his offense or defense.

Jose Torres (5-2) got two outs for the win. Brandon Mauer pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 11 to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season, helping first-placed Los Angeles beat Arizona in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

Kershaw (13-2) ended up allowing two hits in seven shutout innings. He lost his bid for a second career no-hitter on an infield single by Chris Owings with one out in the seventh.

All-Star closer Kenley Jansen entered with two on in the ninth and gave up a three-run homer to Daniel Descalso. Jansen finished for his 18th save in as many chances.

Kershaw has made 12 consecutive starts without a loss and is 9-0 with a 2.19 ERA since a 4-3 loss to San Francisco on May 1. The left-hander has not allowed a run in his past three starts.

Arizona lefty Patrick Corbin (6-8) gave up three runs and seven hits in 4-2/3 innings.

Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs for the Dodgers.

RED SOX 11, RANGERS 4

In Arlington, Texas, Andrew Benintendi went five for five with two homers, six RBIs and a terrific catch in left field, while David Price struck out nine over six scoreless innings as Boston beat Texas to stretch the longest winning streak in the majors to six games.

The first Red Sox rookie with two five-hit games in a season, Benintendi had a three-run homer in the fifth that chased All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish (6-7), who matched career highs by allowing seven runs and 11 hits.

Benintendi led off the eighth by going the opposite way for his 12th homer, with the ball hitting on top of the 14-foot wall down the left-field line. Jackie Bradley Jr followed with his 11th home run.

Price (4-2) threw 70 of 106 pitches for strikes in his eighth start since missing the season’s first seven weeks with an elbow strain. The lefty departed after his second walk started the seventh.

Adrian Beltre has 2,974 career hits after a three-hit night for Texas that included his 600th career double.

Mike Napoli went deep for the fourth straight game, his 18th homer being a three-run drive in the eighth after the Rangers trailed 11-0.

In other results, it was:

‧ Astros 16, Braves 4

‧ Reds 8, Rockies 1

‧ Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1

‧ Rays 6, Cubs 5

‧ Nationals 11, Mets 4

‧ Pirates 3, Phillies 0

‧ Royals 7, Mariners 3

‧ Athletics 7, White Sox 6

‧ Brewers 6, Orioles 2

‧ Tigers 5, Giants 3

‧ Marlins 5, Cardinals 2

‧ Twins 5, Angels 4