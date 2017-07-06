Rangers crash to 2-0 defeat against minnows Progres

AFP, PARIS

The Rangers’ return to Europe after a six-year hiatus was short-lived, as the Scottish side on Tuesday crashed to a humiliating 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round at Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Pedro Caixinha’s side had taken a 1-0 first-leg lead to Luxembourg, but fell behind to second-half strikes from Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastien Thill.

Part-timers Niederkorn, who had never won a European match before, advance 2-1 on aggregate to a second qualifying-round clash with either AEL Limassol of Cyprus or Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s.

Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos and Jordan Rossiter were handed their first starts of the new campaign by Rangers Portuguese manager Caixinha, but failed to make an impact.

A Kenny Miller close-range strike after seven minutes was blocked by Sebastian Flauss, while James Tavernier’s header hit the bar.

The hosts sensed their chance in the second half and as the visitors were slow clearing their lines from a corner Francoise arrived in front of David Bates to fire home the equalizer after 66 minutes.

However, worse was to come with 14 minutes to play. The Rangers conceded a free-kick and paid the price as Sebastien Thill’s set-piece bounced into the net.

Substitute Josh Windass and Miller both struck the crossbar in the dying stages, but there was to be no rescue act for the Rangers.

In Tuesday’s second match, Hungary’s Videoton qualified 5-3 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw on the night at Malta’s Balzan.