Lin Tzu-wei hits three as Red Sox thrash Blue Jays

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese infielder Lin Tzu-wei on Sunday continued his run in Major League Baseball with three hits for the Boston Red Sox in the club’s 15-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old, who was promoted from Double-A Portland to Boston’s 40-man roster on June 24, is the first out of 13 Taiwanese players to end up with three hits in a single Major League Baseball game.

In his nine days in the majors, Lin has set other records besides being called up directly from a minor league team.

They include him being the fastest among Taiwanese-born players to reach first base on a hit.

He is also the only Taiwanese infielder to date.

Lin hit a triple, a bunt single and another single in his five at-bats. He had one lineout and struck out once.

Other Taiwanese who have had two hits in a major league game are Hu Chin-lung and Lin Che-hsuan — both of whom are no longer active.

Since June 24, Kaohsiung-born Lin Tzu-wei has played eight major league games with a batting average of .333. He hit his first career triple on June 29.

With Marlins pitcher Chen Wei-yin on the disabled list since May 3, Lin Tzu-wei is the only active Taiwanese major league player.