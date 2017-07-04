Australia, India eye semis, West Indies routed

AFP, LONDON

Reigning champions Australia and India on Sunday both made it three wins from three as they closed in on semi-final places at the ICC Women’s World Cup, while the West Indies were bowled out for just 48.

Australia made New Zealand pay for a below-par total by reaching their target of 220 for the loss of five wickets with eight balls to spare in Bristol, England.

Ellyse Perry, who made her name as a fast bowler, scored 71 as she reached the landmark of 2,000 one-day international runs.

“Today has been our biggest test against a fantastic team in New Zealand, they always give us a tough game,” Perry said.

India were held to 169-9 by Pakistan in Derby, England, only to bowl out their archrivals for just 74 for a 95-run win, with left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht taking 5-18.

“She’s delivered time and again for India, and I’m very proud of her,” India captain Mithali Raj said of Bisht.

Earlier, the West Indies, the reigning Women’s World Twenty20 champions, slumped to a 10-wicket defeat by South Africa as their campaign suffered a new low in Leicester, England.

Chedean Nation, with 26, was the only West Indies batsman to make double figures as South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk became the first bowler, in either men’s or women’s international cricket, to take four wickets without conceding a run in her final figures, but the real damage to the West Indies’ hopes was done by Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, who reduced them to 16-5.

Kapp took 4-14 and Van Niekerk an astonishing 4-0 in 3.2 overs.

“It was quite surreal, if I could script it I would not have written it like that,” Van Niekerk said.

To make matters even worse for the West Indies, they dropped both South Africa openers off successive balls, the Proteas completing their chase in just 6.4 overs.

“I think their bowling was very good... but from our side, we just needed to execute our skills much better,” West Indies opener Hayley Matthews said.

On a day when all the teams were in action, England overpowered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Taunton, England, as they made it two wins from three.

Recalled spinner Laura Marsh took 4-45 as Sri Lanka were held to 204-8, with Chamari Athapaththu, fresh from her stunning 178 not out against Australia, caught behind for 1 off Natalie Sciver.

England captain Heather Knight made 82 and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor an unbeaten 74 — her first half-century since returning to the side following anxiety issues.

“We knew she was batting well, but to go out and do it in the middle is really pleasing after the last year she has had,” Knight said of Taylor.