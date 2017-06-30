Taiwan age-group teams prepare for US, Canada

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Under-15 team yesterday won the Asia-Pacific regional title, despite rain washing out the final, after overwhelming their opponents in round-robin play and playoff games, winning all of their games without giving up a run in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The final was expected to be a tough battle against the Philippines, but rain intervened and tournament officials declared Taiwan the winners of the Junior League Baseball Asia-Pacific Regional Tournament.

The win means Taiwan qualified to play in the Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan, from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.

Taiwan coach Huang Wei-chih said the team had an outstanding tournament, scoring more than 10 runs in each game, while the pitchers dominated, shutting out opposition batters in games against Saipan, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The core of the lineup are from Sinming Junior High School in Taoyuan, who won the national tournament earlier this month for the right to represent Taiwan.

Elsewhere, officials yesterday announced the roster for the Under-18 squad, who are to be led by pitcher Lin Hsin-chieh of Ku Pao Vocational Senior High School in New Taipei City.

The team are to represent the nation at the Under-18 World Cup, which is to be played in Canada in September.