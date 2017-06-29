SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Pacquiao tipped for KO

Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach is not pulling any punches, saying the WBO welterweight world championship fight against Jeff Horn on Sunday will be “short and sweet.” Roach said: “Manny is in great shape. He doesn’t like to predict knockouts, but I do. It’s going to be short and sweet. If Horn comes out likes he says he’s gonna, Manny will fire back. I think it’s going to be a great fight, but it won’t last too long — someone will get knocked out.”

SWIMMING

Ledecky qualifies for Worlds

Katie Ledecky qualified for next month’s world championships by winning the 800m freestyle in the year’s best time on the opening night of the US National Championships on Tuesday. Ledecky, twice Olympic and world champion in her signature event, was well clear of the field for the entire race in Indianapolis and clocked 8 minutes, 11.5 seconds to punch her ticket to the July 14 to July 30 Worlds in Budapest. “I didn’t rest too much for this [meet],” the 20-year-old said after notching her 11th national title. “Compared to other trials and selection meets, this might be the least tapered that I’ve been over the past couple of years.”

BASEBALL

Anthony Young dies

Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young, who set a major-league record with 27 straight losses, has died. He was 51. The Mets said Young died on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, after a long illness. He had told former teammates that he had a brain tumor. Young’s streak of losses began in 1992 with the Mets and stretched into the next season. In all, the drought spanned 74 appearances. The right-hander often pitched well during the streak and posted 15 saves in 1992. However, he went 2-14 that season and then 1-16 the next year.

TABLE TENNIS

Chinese coach apologizes

The former head coach of China’s team has denied knowing three top Chinese players would stage a no-show at a major tournament in protest at his removal. Liu Guoliang, a former Grand Slam champion who lost his job last week in a restructuring of Chinese table tennis, apologized to fans on the players’ behalf. However, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has threatened to punish the China team for the actions of the players, who have also said sorry. The sport’s three top-ranked men’s players — Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin — failed to appear for their second-round singles matches at the ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open in Chengdu on Friday last week. The ITTF said it was taking the matter “extremely seriously.”

TENNIS

Soccer star loses on debut

AC Milan and Italy great Paolo Maldini made an inauspicious start to his professional tennis career when he and doubles partner Stefano Landonio were beaten 6-1, 6-1 at the Aspria Tennis Cup on Tuesday. The pair received a wild card for the second-tier Challenger Tour event, but were thrashed by Poland’s Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel in their first-round match on the Milan clay. Maldini, widely considered one of the best leftbacks of all time, played more than 700 matches for Milan, winning seven Serie A titles and five European Cups before retiring in 2009.