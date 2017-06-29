Chris Young homer helps Red Sox overcome Twins

Reuters

Chris Young belted a three-run homer and Christian Vazquez ended a 265-at-bat homerless drought as the Boston Red Sox overcame two rain delays to defeat the Minnesota Twins 9-2.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended for the game after making contact with umpire Bill Miller on Saturday night.

Bench coach Gary DiSarcina ran the team.

Drew Pomeranz (7-4) worked the first five innings — coming back after a long delay — and yielded only an unearned run for his first win in four starts.

With the Yankees surrendering a late lead and losing to the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox moved a game ahead of New York in the American League thanks to their second straight win over the Twins.

Minnesota remained a half-game behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-wei replaced Red Sox player Dustin Pedroia at the top of the seventh and slotted into the No. 2 batting position. Lin, playing at second base, was involved in all of that inning’s outs, including completing a double play with a throw to first to get the first two.

He faced up to Trevor Hildenberger in the eighth, letting two balls pass before a strike and then put one in play, but his ground ball saw a forced out at second.

Lin advanced to second as Chris Young was walked, but the inning ended with another ground out.

In the last frame, Lin assisted in two ground outs off the pitching of Fernando Abad.

At AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, Denard Span’s two-out single scored Gorkys Hernandez from second base in the 14th inning giving the San Francisco Giants a

4-3 victory and handing the Colorado Rockies their seventh straight loss.

Six Giants relievers shut out the Rockies on four hits over the final eight innings, delivering San Francisco a second straight win over Colorado.

The loss was the Rockies’ first in 46 games this season leading entering the eighth inning.

Hernandez doubled off Colorado’s seventh pitcher, right-hander Chad Qualls (1-1), with one out in the 14th.

After pitcher Cory Gearrin (2-2) struck out, Span grounded a sharp single into right field and Hernandez easily beat the throw to home.

