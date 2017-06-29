Prosecutors charge six over Hillsborough disaster

Reuters, LONDON

Britain’s state prosecution service yesterday announced criminal charges against six people over the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush in which 96 fans died.

Those killed, all Liverpool supporters, died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Police at first blamed the tragedy on drunken fans, an explanation that was always rejected by the families of those killed and the wider Liverpool community.

Relatives campaigned for justice for the 96 for decades.

“I have decided that there is sufficient evidence to charge six individuals with criminal offenses,” said Sue Hemming, head of the special crime and counterterrorism division at the Crown Prosecution Service, in a statement.

David Duckenfield, a former senior police officer who was in charge of police operations at Hillsborough on the day of the disaster, was charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children, Hemming said.

He was not charged over the death of the 96th casualty, who died four years after the disaster, because of legal time limits that were in force at the time.

The other five people charged included other police officers, a lawyer who had acted for police and a safety officer at the stadium.

Charges included perverting the course of justice, contravening safety regulations and misconduct in public office.