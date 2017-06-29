Qatar says Garcia report ‘vindicates’ its 2022 bid

AFP, DOHA

Qatar World Cup organizers yesterday said that the publication of FIFA’s report “vindicated the integrity” of its successful bid to host the 2022 tournament.

In a statement, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy also questioned the timing of the publication, which came as Qatar faces political isolation from many neighboring countries.

“We believe that the extent of our cooperation with this investigation and the conclusions drawn represent a vindication of the integrity of our bid,” the statement said. “We will continue to dedicate ourselves toward delivering on the promises we made during our bid and hosting an historic first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.”

Although the report from US independent investigator Michael Garcia highlighted an array of potentially suspect financial dealings, there appeared to be no “smoking gun” that could end up denying Qatar the World Cup in five years’ time.

The report referred to a payment of ￡2 million (US$2.6 million) allegedly sent by a consultant for Qatar, Sandro Rosell, to the 10-year-old daughter of a FIFA official.

The payment was described by an associate as the proceeds from a real-estate deal.

However, Garcia concluded that no proof existed to link Qatar to the payment.

Rosell is in prison under investigation for money laundering related to the sale of the Brazilian national soccer team’s television rights.

Garcia’s investigation also revealed that one former FIFA executive committee member thanked Qatar by mail for a transfer of several hundred thousand euros just after Qatar was awarded the 2022 tournament.

It also documents that three executive members of FIFA were flown to Rio de Janeiro for a private party ahead of the vote to decide who would host the 2022 Cup.