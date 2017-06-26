SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Concerns over concussions

Damian McKenzie has been brought into the All Blacks squad for the British and Irish Test series after fullback Ben Smith on Saturday was forced off with concussion. Smith left the field in the first half of the 30-15 victory after making some uncharacteristic errors under the high ball. He failed a concussion check. It is Smith’s third concussion this season and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the vice captain’s run of head injuries was a concern. “Benda [Smith] failed the concussion tests so he is undergoing protocols and Damian McKenzie will come in for him,” Hansen told reporters yesterday. “There’s something going on there that is not quite right, so we need to find out what it is. Like any concussion, he’s got to go through the protocols and until he passes them he’s not going to play. He still has to [undergo] testing. It’s not something we will rush into. We will give him a few days and let him go through it,” Hansen said. Midfield back Ryan Crotty also injured his hamstring in the first half on Saturday and could be out for up to four weeks, Hansen said. Crotty’s Canterbury Crusaders teammate Jack Goodhue, who was named with the All Blacks squad as injury cover for a rib injury to Crotty, would remain with the team.

BOXING

Pac Man vows win

Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao arrived in Australia ahead of his title fight with Jeff Horn and said: “I will be going home as world champion.” The “Pac Man” touched down in Brisbane late on Saturday from Manila with a large entourage for his World Boxing Organization welterweight title bout at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2. “In all my years of boxing, I have never been as motivated and fired up as this fight,” he told reporters at the airport. “My team is very happy with my preparation. I am looking forward to this and I will be going home as world champion.” Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is a clear favorite against Horn, although the Filipino has not stopped an opponent since his 12th round TKO of Miguel Cotto in 2009. The eight-weight world champion has said he is using the bout as an opportunity to prove he remains a global force at the age of 38, as he juggles boxing with a full-time job as a Philippines senator. “I’m so thankful for this great opportunity to be here in Australia and fight here, and the warm welcome of the people here,” Pacquiao said. “I think this is one of the biggest crowds that I’m going to fight to. I love the fans shouting and cheering for me, or for Horn. I like that, it’s exciting.”

BADMINTON

Srikanth stuns Chen to win

India’s Kidambi Srikanth yesterday claimed a first victory over Olympic and two-time world champion Chen Long to win the Australian Open Superseries final in Sydney. The 11th-ranked Srikanth outgunned the sixth-ranked Chinese star 22-20, 21-16 in 46 minutes for his second successive Superseries title after winning the Indonesia Open earlier this month. It was Srikanth’s first win in six encounters with the Rio Olympic champion, with Chen defeating the Indian at the Sudirman Cup on Australia’s Gold Coast last month. Indians have now won four of the six Superseries this year. Srikanth is in career-best form after returning from injury in April. He made it to the Singapore Open final and won the Indonesia Open ahead of the Australian event. Chen is on a comeback trail from a lengthy injury and has not won a Superseries title since the 2014 Denmark Open. Olympic bronze medalist Nozomi Okuhara earlier downed Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-23, 21-17 in an all-Japanese women’s final.