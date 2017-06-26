Relaxed India too strong for England in Cup opener

AFP, LONDON

India on Saturday beat hosts England by 35 runs on the opening day of the 2017 Women’s World Cup at Derby in England.

India piled up an imposing 281 for three in their 50 overs thanks to 50s from Smriti Mandhana (90) and Punam Raut (86), who put on 144 for the first wicket, as well as 71 from skipper Mithali Raj.

Only reigning world champions Australia had previously made a success of chasing a bigger target in a women’s one-day international.

England just about kept themselves in the hunt and were still in with a chance thanks to Fran Wilson’s maiden 50 at 229 for six in the 44th over.

However, her departure for 81 — one of four run-outs in the innings — left the lower order of England, now a team of full-time professionals, with too much to do.

Three-time champions England, who have won the previous two World Cups staged in their own country, were eventually bowled out for 246.

“It was a brilliant opening partnership between Smriti and Punam,” said Raj, who was seen reading a book before she came in to bat wearing a floppy hat rather than the now ubiquitous helmet. “After I batted, I realized that the wicket didn’t have much assistance for the bowlers, and that the spinners, in particular, will have to bowl in the right areas.”

England captain Heather Knight, who opted to field first after winning the toss, added: “I thought the wicket would do a bit more, but to be honest, we didn’t put the ball in the right areas.”

“We bowled too short and let them get away. We backed ourselves to chase it down, but lost wickets and struggled,” knight said. “India took the game away from us with the bat. It was an exciting match, but I’m really disappointed to end up on the losing side.”

Meanwhile Saturday’s other match saw 2000 champions New Zealand hammer Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Bristol.

Holly Huddleston took five for 35 as Sri Lanka were held to a meager 188 for nine before White Ferns’ captain Suzie Bates scored the first century of this World Cup, an unbeaten 106, as her side cruised to victory with more than 12 overs to spare.

“In the lead up to this, I hadn’t felt that great out in the middle and I just wanted to be patient and wait for the ball,” Bates said. “To get the target with just one wicket down will give us some momentum.”

All the eight teams involved in the World Cup are to play each other the once, with the top four then going on to contest the semi-finals.