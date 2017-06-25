SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TAEKWONDO

WTF gets name change

The World Taekwondo Federation has changed its name to World Taekwondo after becoming uncomfortable with the “negative connotations” of its acronym, WTF. The body has been named the World Taekwondo Federation since 1973, but it has been considering a change since the slang abbreviation “WTF” gained currency on social media. “In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans,” World Taekwondo president Choue Chung-won said on the body’s Web site. The rebranding and launch of a new logo reflect a “commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences,” World Taekwondo said. The new look for the Korean martial art was unveiled on the eve of the World Taekwondo Championships, which began in Muju, South Korea, yesterday.

SOCCER

Saints sign Pellegrino

English Premier League side Southampton on Friday named Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino as their new manager to replace Claude Puel, who was sacked after just one season. The 45-year-old Pellegrino, who had been in charge of Deportivo Alaves in Spain, agreed to a three-year contract at St Mary’s and is to officially join up with Southampton next week, the club said. “I am really happy to become the new coach of Southampton Football Club. The club has a great reputation for having a strong and stable structure, competing in the Premier League and playing attractive football,” Pellegrino said. “I think my philosophy and the culture of the club will work well together. We have to be a team on and off the pitch. I want to make the supporters proud of the players and to feel part of the game every week. I want to win matches, be successful and develop a team spirit where everyone gives 100 percent and supports each other.” Pellegrino is the second Argentine to manage the Saints, with Mauricio Pochettino in charge of Southampton before moving to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

BOXING

Jermain Taylor loses case

An Arkansas judge has ruled against world champion boxer Jermain Taylor after the former Olympian did not appear at a court hearing regarding a 2014 shooting involving his cousin. Taylor is serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including those related to a shooting that left his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton, in critical condition, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. In August 2014, Hinton and his son, Aharon Coley, drove to Taylor’s home in North Little Rock in Taylor’s car. Taylor confronted the two about damage he saw on his vehicle. When they denied causing the damage, Taylor allegedly retrieved a pistol from his home and fired in their direction. Hinton was struck five times. Hinton filed a lawsuit against Taylor in 2015 seeking compensatory and punitive damages for medical bills related to the shooting. Taylor’s representatives on Thursday told a Pulaski County Circuit judge that Taylor was in Florida with no money and no intention to attend his hearing in Little Rock. The 38-year-old was bonded out of jail in 2015 and a judge allowed him to move to Florida to get back into boxing shape. A trial date to determine the amount Taylor owes Hinton will be scheduled.