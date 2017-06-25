Australia beat Italy in shaky outing; Fiji win over Scotland

Reuters, MELBOURNE, Australia

An unconvincing Australia suffered a huge scare against Italy before scoring two late tries to secure a shaky 40-27 win in Brisbane yesterday.

The Wallabies led comfortably early in the second half, but Italy roared back with 14 uninterrupted points to trail by a point with three minutes remaining.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley thwarted the comeback with a jinking run and try in the 77th minute before replacement back Reece Hodge made the result certain with a brilliant dash down the left wing to cross at the final hooter.

Australia rebounded from their surprise 24-19 loss to Scotland last week, but the labored win over 15th-ranked Italy will do little for their confidence ahead of bigger Tests against world champions New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

In Suva, Fiji held off a late Scotland fightback to secure a 27-22 victory.

Three yellow cards in the first half, two for Fiji and one for the visitors, marred the match.