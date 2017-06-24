SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

CYCLING

Teams to be cut to eight

Teams are to be reduced from nine riders to eight for next year’s three Grand Tours, while the Tour de France is to start a week later to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup. The International Cycling Union on Thursday said in a statement that its Professional Cycling Council applied the changes that would come into effect next year. The Grand Tours consist of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana. The move to reduce the size of teams has been on the agenda for some time to make races less predictable and too easy for leading teams to control, as well as for safety reasons. Next year’s Tour de France is to start on July 7, meaning it will only overlap with the World Cup in Russia by a week.

GOLF

Spieth takes Travelers lead

Jordan Spieth on Thursday hit a wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the final hole for a seven-under 63 and a one-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. Making his first appearance at TPC at River Highlands, the 23-year-old Texan had eight birdies and a bogey in his afternoon round after tying for 35th last week in the US Open at Erin Hills. Johnson Wagner and Connecticut native Brett Stegmaier each shot 64 in the morning. Stegmaier had seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch in the middle of the round and closed with a bogey on No. 9. He grew up in Madison, about 40km from the course. Rory McIlroy, also playing for event for the first time, had a 67. Jason Day shot 72. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded an even-par 70 to tie for 76th.

GOLF

Garcia takes two-stroke lead

Sergio Garcia on Thursday opened his first event in Europe since his Masters win by shooting a bogey-free six-under 66 to lie two strokes off the lead at the BMW International Open. Wade Ormsby (64) took the overnight lead from Thomas Detry (65), while Joost Luiten and Thorbjorn Olesen (66) were tied for third with Garcia. “I felt like I played quite well, not spectacular, but very consistent,” Garcia said. Garcia opened with six birdies while Ormsby, who arrived at the Eichenried course on the back of three missed cuts, returned to fine form with eight. Detry had a bogey on the first hole, but recovered with six birdies and an eagle. Defending champion Henrik Stenson (67) was among 12 players tied for sixth.

SOCCER

Bastia relegated to third tier

SC Bastia were on Thursday condemned to the third division by French soccer’s financial watchdog, just more than a month after the club was relegated from Ligue 1 after finishing rock bottom. The National Directorate of Management Control gave no reason for the decision, but Bastia released a brief statement saying it was a “provisional relegation” and that they would look to offload players to balance the club’s accounts before the next hearing. Bastia have staggered from one crisis to another since their surprise 2015 run to the Coupe de la Ligue final. Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas was hit on the head with a flag by a Bastia supporter in August last year, while OGC Nice’s Italian striker Mario Balotelli was racially abused by Bastia fans in another game last season. Club president Pierre-Marie Geronimi is also facing charges after being accused of settling betting debts with company funds.