Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to win over Rockies

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers and Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Arizona took two of three in the National League West matchup and are now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.

Godley (3-1) gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon to lead off the first inning, but shut down the Rockies from there.

He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.

ASTROS 12, ATHLETICS 9

In Oakland, California, Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, while Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep for Houston.

The major league-leading Astros completed a four-game sweep with their 10th straight victory in Oakland and their 15th win in 16 games against the A’s overall.

They have won 12 of their past 14 road games. Their 27-8 record away from home is the best in the majors.

Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, while Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs.

David Paulino (2-0) struck out six and gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out five of his first six batters in his sixth career start.

Astros center fielder George Springer left with a left hand contusion after being struck by a fastball from Jesse Hahn (3-5) leading off the game. The ball also grazed Springer’s left shoulder. He is day-to-day.

In other results, it was:

‧ Brewers 4, Pirates 2

‧ Phillies 5, Cardinals 1

‧ Rangers 11, Blue Jays 4