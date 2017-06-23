All Blacks confident of besting Lions’ defense

AFP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

The All Blacks say they have prepared to beat the British and Irish Lions’ rushed defense, with coach Steve Hansen yesterday saying that they have plans to counter their line speed.

Hansen also dismissed claims by Lions coach Warren Gatland that he was “worried” ahead of the first Test between the world champions and the Lions in Auckland tomorrow.

Although the tourists have lost two midweek games, their shadow Test lineup put away Super Rugby leaders the Canterbury Crusaders and a strong Maori All Blacks side with a defensive intensity that crushed the life out of the opposition.

“You would assume that because they have had a lot of success with their line speed and their ability to dominate up front that that’s what they’ll try and do with us,” Hansen said after naming his Test team.

“Have we got a plan for it? Well obviously we hope we do,” he said, without revealing how the All Blacks would combat the threat. “We’ll see how good the plan is when we get out there on Saturday night, but it would be very foolish to believe they’re not going to bring some line speed.”

Hansen named Sonny Bill Williams, with his ability to offload in the tightest situations, and Ryan Crotty, a master reader of the game, as his starting centers.

The surprise selection was Rieko Ioane ahead of the more experienced Julian Savea on the left wing.

Ioane is the fastest member of the All Blacks squad and also offers a safe option alongside Ben Smith and Israel Dagg in the All Blacks back three, who are expected to face an aerial bombardment from Lions halves Conor Murray and Owen Farrell.

Apart from Ioane, Hansen picked a predictable All Blacks side, which includes the return from injury of captain Kieran Read.

He said the naming of the Lions team was predictable, particularly their back three of Liam Williams, Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly, with Ben Te’o preferred in a close contest for inside center.

“He’s picked the best back three. He could have played Farrell or Ben at 12. At some stage I think Farrell will end up there because [Johnny] Sexton will come on ... and the forwards selected themselves,” Hansen said.

Amid the pre-match hype over the past week, Gatland accused Hansen of being “worried” ahead of the first Test, which the usually laid-back All Blacks coach said was amusing.

“Pretty cool, calm and excited,” is how he rated himself.

“Worry is a wasted emotion. If the thing you’re worried about has happened, you need to fix it, so there’s no point worrying about it. If it hasn’t happened, then get a plan so you don’t have to worry about it,” Hansen said.

“I haven’t had any conversations about Gats [Gatland],” Hansen said. “I’ve just answered the question you blokes have asked me. It would be a very boring press conference if I sat here and said nothing.”

Gatland said he was not bothered by what Hansen was saying about tactics.

“I’m not worried about Steve at all. We’ve got ourselves to prepare and get ready. We know it’s going to be a tough encounter,” Gatland said. “Let’s let the rugby do the talking because there’s been enough trash talk already.”

Gatland sprang a surprise by naming Peter O’Mahony as captain, replacing Sam Warburton, who goes to the bench.

The Test is to take place at Eden Park in Auckland, where the All Blacks are undefeated in 23 years.

The Lions are attempting to win only their second Test series in New Zealand, after John Dawes led the tourists to victory in 1971.