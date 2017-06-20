Record-equaling Brooks Koepka wins US Open

AFP, ERIN, Wisconsin

Brooks Koepka on Sunday produced a back-nine birdie blitz to win the US Open, becoming the seventh consecutive first-time winner of a major with a record-equaling four-shot victory at Erin Hills.

The 27-year-old from Florida fired a five-under 67 to finish on 16-under for the tournament following a tense duel with compatriot Brian Harman that was settled on the home stretch at the rural Wisconsin course.

Koepka’s 16-under total equaled the record for the lowest winning under-par total at a US Open set by Rory McIlroy at the 2011 championship.

“That’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced and to do it on Father’s Day, it’s pretty neat,” Koepka said. “I didn’t exactly get my dad a card, so this works. I felt confident all week. So to feel as confident as I did on a Sunday of a major and coming down the stretch was pretty neat.”

Third-round leader Harman, who had led by one shot at the start of the round, finished second on 12-under after an even-par 72.

He tied with Japanese world No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama, who shot a superb six-under 66.

“It bites a little bit right now, but Brooks played so well today. The conditions were so tough,” Harman said.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was alone in fourth place on 11-under after a even-par final round of 72.

Harman and Koepka spent much of the round locked at the top of the leaderboard, but the turning point in a gripping war of nerves came just after the turn when Harman struggled through back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th.

World No. 22 Koepka then uncorked a brilliant trio of birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th to surge into a four-shot lead and virtually assure himself of the title.

“That was kind of lights out,” Harman said. “I mean, you’ve got to tip your cap. He went and won the golf tournament on the back nine. I’ve done it before, but he did it today.”

Koepka’s win extended a remarkable run of victories by players who had never previously won a major. Since Jason Day lifted the 2015 PGA Championship, every major championship has been won by a first-timer.