Two Indian men advance to Indonesia Open semis

AFP, JAKARTA

Two Indian men’s singles shuttlers on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open after beating top-seeded players, boosting prospects for an all-Indian final.

India’s unseeded H.S. Prannoy beat Olympic champion Chen Long of China against the odds in a hard-won game 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in 75 minutes.

“Whenever you play against Chen Long, it’s going to be really physically tiring as always, because he is a kind of player who doesn’t make mistakes that easily and keeps playing,” Prannoy told reporters after the game.

Prannoy was behind in the third game 11-12 before he turned the tables and snatched four points straight and eventually won the match.

“I’m very happy with the way I fought,” world No. 25 Prannoy said.

His upset over Chen came after he beat top seed Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia a day earlier.

Prannoy’s compatriot, unseeded Srikanth Kidambi, cruised to the semi-finals after beating Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei 21-15, 21-14.

Prannoy was yesterday scheduled to face Japan’s Sakai Kazumasa, while Kidambi is to clash with second seed Son Wan-ho of South Korea.

A host of unseeded shuttlers have beaten the top seeds in recent days.

In the women’s singles, both Japan’s unseeded Sayaka Sato — who beat fellow Japanese and third seed Akane Yamaguchi, 21-17, 18-21, 21-18 — and unseeded Zhang Beiwen of Malaysia — who beat sixth seed Sun Yu of China 21-15, 21-19 — qualified for the semi-finals.

Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, who beat top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, and South Korean fifth seed Sung Ji-hyun also clinched spots in the semi-finals.