Scherzer strikes out 10 against Mets

AP, NEW YORK

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start, limiting the Mets to four hits and leading the Washington Nationals over New York 7-2 on Friday.

Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor hit consecutive homers starting the third inning against Steven Matz (1-1).

Anthony Rendon added a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs, Bryce Harper finished with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth as the Nationals improved to 5-0 at Citi Field this year.

Scherzer (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts, starting 26 of 29 batters with strikes. He never threw more than 16 pitches in an inning until the eighth, ending that one by fanning Yoenis Cespedes in an 11-pitch at-bat.

Scherzer walked two and threw 118 pitches, his most since May 11 last year.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their domination of Cincinnati, winning 3-1.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth.

He is the first Dodgers pitcher to get so deep into a season without a loss since 1985, when Orel Hershiser made his first 11 starts without a loss, according to STATS.

Kenley Jansen gave up a double in the ninth while picking up his 14th save, while Tim Adleman (4-3) took the loss.

In Baltimore, Maryland, Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, as the St Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-2 rout of struggling Baltimore.

Rookie Paul DeJong homered, singled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help St Louis snap a three-game skid.

Coming off a four-hit shutout against Philadelphia, Martinez (6-5) gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander has 45 strikeouts over his past five starts.

Kevin Gausman (3-6) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.