Volavola drop-goal gives Fiji victory

Reuters

Fiji flyhalf Ben Volavola slotted a last-minute drop-goal to give his side a 22-19 victory over Italy in their Test match in Suva yesterday.

The visitors had fought back from 19-9 down in the second half and tied the score when flyhalf Tommaso Allan kicked his fourth penalty with three minutes to go.

Center Jale Vatuba, inside center Eroni Vasiteri and winger Vereneki Goneva all crossed for the hosts, with Volavola slotting two conversions before his drop-goal.

Italy flanker Maxime Mbanda scored a 56th-minute converted try with Fiji winger Timoci Nagusa in the sinbin to drag his side back to 19-16 before Allan leveled the score.

The match was Italy’s fifth against the hosts in Fiji, but they have never won there, with this Test being the closest result.

Overall, Italy have won five of 11 against them.

Italy travel to Australia to play the Wallabies on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Additional reporting by staff writer