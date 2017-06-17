SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Henderson leads by one

Brooke Henderson on Thursday shot an eight-under 63 to top the star-packed leaderboard in the Meijer LPGA Classic. The 19-year-old Canadian eagled the par-five eighth hole and had six birdies at Blythefield in her lowest round of the season. “It’s beautiful here,” Henderson said. “I feel like this course suits my game really well.” Fellow major champions Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Feng Shanshan were a stroke back, along with Jennifer Ha, Giulia Molinaro and Holly Clyburn. Among Taiwanese, three shot two-under 69 to be among 28 in 38th — Chien Pei-yun, Hsu Wei-ling and Min Lee — while Yani Tseng and Cheng Ssu-chia shot 71 and 75 respectively.

SOCCER

Jeonbuk scout found dead

The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the center of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team’s home stadium in Jeonju, South Korea,, the club said yesterday. Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined 100 million won (US$88,067) by the K League’s disciplinary committee for payments the scout made to referees in 2013. They were later barred from defending their Asian Champions League crown because of the scandal. An official at the club told reporters by telephone that the scout had been found dead at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in North Jeolla Province early yesterday. Yonhap news agency quoted police as saying he had been found hanged. In September last year, the scout was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term by Busan District Court after bribing two referees with a total of 5 million won.

SOCCER

Turin stampede claims life

A woman left in a coma after a crowd stampeded in Turin, Italy, at a screening of the Champions League final on June 3 died overnight, the hospital where she was being treated said yesterday. The patient, identified as Erika, a 38-year-old local woman who had gone to watch the match with her boyfriend, was among more than 1,500 people injured in the incident. There were about 30,000 people in San Carlo square at the time, who had gathered to watch home favorites Juventus play Real Madrid in Cardiff. The stampede was apparently triggered by fireworks that were detonated as the match drew to a close. Erika was crushed against a wall, and the compression of her rib cage caused a heart attack that led to brain damage, reports said.

BOXING

Russian goads opponent

Russian Sergey Kovalev on Thursday made his point then stormed off the podium as he butted heads with champion Andre Ward of the US in the final news conference before their world title rematch today. There appears to be genuine dislike between the undefeated Ward and challenger Kovalev, who is seeking to regain his three world titles when he faces Ward in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old Kovalev amped up US-Russian boxing tensions by taunting Ward and then walking off the stage. “I already said enough and I will prove it June 17. And you get prepared,” Kovalev said, turning and pointing his finger directly at Ward before leaving by the back door. Ward, who was sitting in his assigned seat on the podium, immediately shot back: “Turn my microphone on. Don’t you point your finger at me.” The Russian sent Ward to the canvas in their first fight in November, but lost on points.