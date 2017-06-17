Fowler prefers followers on leaderboard, not Twitter

Reuters, ERIN, Wisconsin

Rickie Fowler might be ready to heed coach Butch Harmon’s words by finally backing up his social media status with a major championship victory at the US Open.

Harmon says he told Fowler to decide whether he wanted to be a golf pro or a celebrity.

“We had a big conversation at the end of the year and he didn’t like it,” Harmon said on Sky Sports, where he works as an analyst during golf tournaments. “I said: ‘You gotta decide, are you going to be Kardashian or are you going to be golf pro? You’re the kind of social media, you’re all over these Snapchats and all these things.’”

Fowler, without a major victory yet, evidently took Harmon’s tough love the right way, not that he has exactly disappeared from social media either this year.

However, he has also let his clubs do the talking with a win, a second and a third already on the PGA Tour, and he took a one-stroke lead into the second round at Erin Hills yesterday.