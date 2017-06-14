SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Czech wins crazy golf title

Europe’s crazy golf elite pitched their putters against a slew of obstacles at the Crazy Golf World Championships at a seaside town on England’s south coast. Sixty-six crazy golfers took to the links at Hastings Adventure Golf — dubbed the spiritual home of crazy golf by the British Minigolf Association — to compete for the ￡1,000 (US$1,271) winner’s purse. Competitors had to contend with obstacles including a 1.82m lighthouse, a paddle wheel and a windmill as they navigated the course. After a hard-fought battle, 23-year-old Olivia Prokopova of the Czech Republic triumphed over her mostly male rivals for the championship, completing the 18-hole course in 31 strokes. “It is incredible, it is a big tournament and a big win for me,” Prokopova said of her victory.

RUGBY UNION

Parra drops pool complaint

Clermont’s France international scrumhalf Morgan Parra has dropped legal action against fans who were filmed skinny dipping in his swimming pool after the club’s Top 14 final victory, prosecutors said on Monday. The group had traveled to Clermont, France, to watch the final in the team’s hometown on June 4, and later broke into Parra’s house and were filmed celebrating the title win naked in his swimming pool. Four supporters — all members of an amateur rugby club in the southwestern French town of Beziers — were summoned to the police station in the central French town of Clermont-Ferrand on Monday, when Parra arrived and had a talk with them. “They apologized, Morgan Parra withdrew his complaint,” a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office told reporters.

SAILING

Race abandoned over winds

The suspense continued at the America’s Cup challenger playoffs on Monday as light winds forced the day’s first race between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing of Sweden to be abandoned. The New Zealand team entered the day with a 4-2 lead in the best-of-nine series and needing just one victory to advance to the 35th America’s Cup match against defenders Oracle Team USA. However, the decisive day got off to an anti-climactic start when the first race was abandoned as the winds declined and neither boat could make it to the finish line of the shortened course within the 25-minute limit. Organizers were monitoring conditions, hoping that wind speeds would rise to the minimum average of six knots per hour (11.1kph) required to start a race.

SOCCER

Tiote’s body to return home

Cheick Tiote’s body is tomorrow to arrive back in the Ivory Coast, where tributes are to be paid to the international by his former teammates, the Ivorian Football Federation said on Monday. Tiote — who was a member of the Ivory Coast squad that ended a 23-year drought by winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations — died on June 5 aged 30 after “suddenly fainting” during a training session with his second-tier Chinese club Beijing Enterprises. Tiote had 52 caps for “The Elephants” and played in two World Cups in 2010 and 2014. The national team returned to Abidjan on Monday after an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Guinea and presented their condolences to the player’s family. Tiote had joined the Chinese team in February after a seven-year stay with Newcastle United.