Iran defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 to secure World Cup berth

AP, TEHRAN

Iran late on Monday became the second team to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup by beating Uzbekistan 2-0, sparking celebrations in the streets.

It is the first time Iran has qualified for consecutive World Cups and will be their fifth appearance at soccer’s marquee tournament.

Sardar Azmoun scored in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Taremi in the 88th at Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Iran, managed by former Real Madrid and Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz since 2011, top Group A of Asian qualifying.

They are unbeaten in eight games and eight points clear of third-placed Uzbekistan with two qualifiers remaining, and cannot be denied a top-two finish and an automatic spot next year.

South Korea are in second place, a point ahead of Uzbekistan with a game in hand.

Iran have yet to concede a goal in qualifying in a run that has renewed the confidence of fans.

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was at the stadium for the game, among the almost 60,000 supporters celebrating when final whistle blew.

Iran’s players celebrated with the national flag, broadcast live on TV with a rousing soundtrack. Men, woman and children spilled into the streets with flags and chants and motorists honked their horns.

In the main streets and squares, Tehran’s residents gathered and chanted “Queiroz, we love you,” and “Queiroz, thank you.”

Ashkan Kasraeian drove with his wife and friends to be part of the victory celebrations.

“I came out to join this national celebration,” he said. “I am proud of my national football team and I love Carlos Queiroz.”

He said he hopes Iran will retain Queiroz as head coach, even after the World Cup.

Brazil was the first team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, and Iran represents the first of four automatic qualifiers from Asia.

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa praised Iran’s consistency.

“I hope their qualification for the FIFA World Cup will inspire the team to do Asia proud next year in Russia,” he said.

The top two teams in both Asian groups are to qualify automatically for Russia, while the two third-placed teams go into a series of playoffs for another spot.