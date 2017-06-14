Skipper Sarfraz leads Pakistan over Sri Lanka

AFP, CARDIFF

Sarfraz Ahmed on Monday produced a superb captain’s innings following a top-order collapse to see Pakistan into the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy with a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Cardiff.

Pakistan, chasing a seemingly modest 237 to win, slumped to 162-7.

However, Sarfraz’s 61 not out and Mohammad Amir’s 28 not out saw Pakistan home with 31 balls to spare after they shared an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership of 75.

Man-of-the-match Sarfraz, crucially dropped twice, ended the contest when he uppercut Lasith Malinga for four.

It was his fifth boundary in 79 balls and led the joyous wicketkeeper to run a semi-circle around the ground.

Pakistan are to return to Sophia Gardens for a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff today.

Earlier, Sri Lanka suffered a middle-order collapse of their own on the way to 236 all out.

“I said to Amir to play your game, to not worry. If he scored 20 runs, which he did, we would win,” Sarfraz said.

However, the outcome might have been very different had not Sarfraz, then on 38, been dropped when Thisara Perera at mid-on floored a sitter with Pakistan then 194-7.

Sarfraz was missed again, on 40, when substitute Seekkuge Prasanna dropped a far more difficult chance running in from deep square leg.

In the end, Sri Lanka were made to pay for a poor batting display.

“It was a seesaw game. Pakistan held their nerve, so credit goes to them,” Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said. “They deserve it.”

“Our bowlers were brilliant. Unfortunately we dropped catches and that cost us the game,” the all-rounder added.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka had to win on Monday to join already qualified title-holders India from Group B in the knockout stages of a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day international (ODI) sides.

India are to play Bangladesh in tomorrow’s second semi-final at Edgbaston, with the final at the Oval on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, after a below-par total, did not help themselves when Asela Guanaratne dropped Azhar Ali on naught.

Azhar took 15 balls to get off the mark, but fellow opener Fakhar Zaman was far more dynamic, hitting three fours in as many balls off the unorthodox Malinga.

In just his second match at this level, the left-handed Fakhar completed a 34-ball fifty.

However, two balls later, he fell for exactly 50 when a top-edged hook off Nuwan Pradeep was caught by Gunaratne at fine leg.

It was the start of a sustained collapse, with Azhar’s painstaking 34 ended when he fended at paceman Suranga Lakmal and Kusal Mendis held on at a wide slip position.

Shoaib Malik (11) then feathered a catch behind following an attempted pull off Malinga.

Fahim Ashraf thrillingly hooked Malinga over long leg for six, but the ODI debutant was run out for a run-a-ball 15 when bowler Perera deflected a Sarfraz drive onto the stumps at the nonstriker’s end.