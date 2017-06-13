Silva, Costa keep Spain above Italy

AFP, SKOPJE

Spain on Sunday kept their noses in front of Italy in the fight for automatic qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup as David Silva and Diego Costa were on target in a 2-1 win in Macedonia.

The two European giants remain locked on 16 points at the top of Group G after Italy saw off Liechtenstein 5-0 in Udine.

However, Spain have a superior goal-difference and they host the Azzurri in their next qualifier at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu on Sept. 2.

Only the group winners automatically book their place in Russia, with the second-placed team left to fight out a two-legged playoff in November.

“It is going to be the most important game of the group, but we are at home, we hope the Bernabeu will be a fortress and, at the end of the day, it is in our hands,” Isco told Spanish TV station Teledeporte.

The victory extended Julen Lopetegui’s unbeaten record as Spain coach since replacing Vicente del Bosque just under a year ago and the visitors looked to be set for an easy night in Skopje after a dominant first 45 minutes.

“We have achieved our objective which was the three points in a difficult game for the time of year,” Lopetegui said. “Other than the goal, we didn’t suffer, but it is true that just a one-goal difference made us struggle more than expected after seeing the first half.”

Silva has been the talisman of Lopetegui’s reign and took his tally to eight goals in his past 10 internationals by finishing off a fine move involving Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba for the opener on 15 minutes.

There was no stopping Isco midway through the half as some sublime skill took him past Kire Ristevski before his low cross was turned home by Costa at the back post.

“I ended the season very strongly and for any player it is important to have the confidence of the coach,” Isco said. “They were three important points against opponents that made things difficult for us and now it is time to rest.”

It took an individual moment of second-half brilliance from Stefan Ristovski to give the hosts hope, as the rightback charged forward before blasting high past David de Gea.